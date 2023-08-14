Nigerian nationals extradited to U.S. for alleged role in sextortion ring, victim's mother speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Nigerian nationals were extradited to the U.S. on Saturday for their alleged role in a sexual extortion ring. FOX 17 spoke with the mother of one of their victims, who is urging parents to talk with their children.

Jennifer Buta describes her son Jordan DeMay as an incredible young man who loved to play sports. He had a smile that drew people in. Sadly, the 17-year-old took his life after becoming a victim of sextortion.

His mother says he began talking to an individual on Instagram and that there was an exchange of images, then the suspects allegedly asked DeMay for money. She says they asked him for $1,000. He sent them $300 and they continued to ask for more money.

“At some point in the the early morning hours of March 25th, 2022, he said that he was going to kill himself and the suspects told them told him go ahead and kill yourself,” said Buta.

The Nigerian nationals allegedly responsible, 22-year-old Samuel Ogashi and 20-year-old Samson Ogashi, were extradited to the U.S. on Saturday after being indicted for an international sexual extortion ring. The extradition proceedings of a third defendant, 19-year-old Ezekiel Roberts, is underway.

“The indictment alleges that these defendants targeted more than 100 victims both minors and adults,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District Mark Totten.

The indictment includes four counts: conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet. Samuel Ogashi is also charged with sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, and could face up to life in prison.

Nigerian officials have separately charged three other individuals who they say were part of a larger criminal scheme.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says they're being transferred to a holding facility in Michigan. They'll be in the custody of the U.S. Marshall service tomorrow, then will have an initial appearance before a judge. Afterwards, they’ll go to trial, although the timeline will depend on a judge.

“I am very, very grateful to our government, our FBI, their counterparts in Nigeria for the work that they did to make this happen and bring these individuals over here where they can, you face our justice system with their charges,” said Buta.

However, she adds that at the end of the day, none of it will bring her son back. Buta is keeping her son’s legacy alive with one of his favorite sayings – "I got you."

The logo can be found on shirts, hats and hoodies. The money raised will go towards a scholarship fund each year at Marquette Senior High School, where her son used to attend.

She encourages parents to talk with their kids about the reality of sextortion so that this tragedy doesn’t happen to them.

“Please talk about it as a family, have a plan in place if this does happen to your child, and just keep those lines of communication open to let them know that no matter what they do, they can come to you or another trusted adult for help if they get themselves into a situation like this,” said Buta.

The defendants are expected to make their initial appearance Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. An exact time has not been announced yet.

The family is hosting a5k and 10K run for Jordan this Fall. You can support the scholarship fund here.

