Several pipe bombs found in thrift store donations in northern Michigan

LITTLE TRAVERSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A box of donations at a Michigan thrift store had an explosive surprise inside.

A worker at New Beginnings Thrift Shop outside Harbor Springs found several pipe bombs inside a donation box on Wednesday.

The box had several tools inside, and as the worker began sifting through the items they found the pipe bombs. The bomb squad and a K9 team from Michigan State Police responded at 2:15 p.m. on November 6 to the business that sits about 14 minutes outside Petoskey.

Michigan State Police 7th District A pair of pipe bombs sit on a vehicle outside the New Beginnings Thrift Shop near Harbor Springs, MI

An x-ray of one of the devices showed a fuse and powder inside.

The bomb squad safely disposed of the pipe bombs. Troopers swept the store and nearby area for any other explosives, finding none.

Who donated the box with the pipe bombs inside remains under investigation.

EMMET COUNTY, MI. On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post were called to the New Beginnings Thrift Shop in Harbor Springs for several pipe… pic.twitter.com/6tXAbcfnyT — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) November 7, 2024

