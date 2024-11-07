Watch Now
Several pipe bombs found in thrift store donations in northern Michigan

Michigan State Police 7th District
Multiple pipe bombs sit in a box of donations at New Beginnings Thrift Shop near Harbor Springs, MI
LITTLE TRAVERSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A box of donations at a Michigan thrift store had an explosive surprise inside.

A worker at New Beginnings Thrift Shop outside Harbor Springs found several pipe bombs inside a donation box on Wednesday.

The box had several tools inside, and as the worker began sifting through the items they found the pipe bombs. The bomb squad and a K9 team from Michigan State Police responded at 2:15 p.m. on November 6 to the business that sits about 14 minutes outside Petoskey.

A pair of pipe bombs sit on a vehicle outside the New Beginnings Thrift Shop near Harbor Springs, MI

An x-ray of one of the devices showed a fuse and powder inside.

The bomb squad safely disposed of the pipe bombs. Troopers swept the store and nearby area for any other explosives, finding none.

Who donated the box with the pipe bombs inside remains under investigation.

