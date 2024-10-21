Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and business mogul Mark Cuban campaign, talk small businesses in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids continues to be a stopping point for politicians pushing for their parties ahead of the November elections.

And Sunday was no different, with a town hall being held in the afternoon by Vice President Kamala Harris' administration. In attendance was Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, business mogul Mark Cuban, and Rep. Hilary Scholten. The premise of the afternoon speeches was simple, its all about the small businesses.

Being an entrepreneur is all about building from the ground up , but it doesn’t mean doing it alone. That was the message preached by the group Sunday, and it resonated with local business owners who are hoping for a change.

"I'm here to support Kamala Harris, because she understands people like me, right?" said Terry Rostic, Owner of black Calder Brewing Company. " She knows that small business builds our economy and our communities."

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made it clear to those in attendance, the administration understands the struggles that many have been dealing with today’s economy.

“I know what those sleepless nights are like," said Emhoff. "I know what it's like to you know, track the money coming in, the money coming out, caring about your clients, your employees. And how are we going to make it through this next month?”

Those same sentiments were felt by Cuban, who has been traveling with the Harris administration. Cuban sees issues with Donald Trump's economic plan, particularly when it comes to tariffs that could be placed.

"Donald Trump doesn't know that," Cuban said. "So, when he just starts talking about a 60% tariff on all things from China, your books are going up for school, sporting goods products, bats, balls. All the things you want to get for your kids are going up in price. Clothes going up in price. Everything's going up in price. ”

Cuban discussed his support for Harris, and what her vision about the economy can do for small businesses.

"She understands that starting a business is hard and it takes capital," Cuban said. "And she's proposed in increasing the community development funds and a fund that goes out there that makes $20,000available to help get you started."

And Representatives here from Michigan support Harris plan for business owners to get started.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube