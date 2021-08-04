Second driver dies following Monday night crash on US-31

VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A second woman has died after a crash Monday night in Mason County.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on US-31 south of Townline Road in Victory Township.

Michigan State Police say a 2012 Nissan Murano driven by 31-year-old Brittani Goda crossed the centerline and hit a 2001 Buick Park Avenue head-on.

The driver of the Buick, 51-year-old Daisy Mazeika from Manistee, died in the crash.

Goda was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her two-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

