Manistee woman dies in US-131 crash Monday night

Jonathan Benallack
MSP file
Posted at 9:16 AM, Aug 03, 2021
MASON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a Manistee woman has died and a toddler following a crash Monday night in Mason County.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on US-31 south of Townline Road in Victory Township.

According to Michigan State Police, a 2012 Nissan Murano crossed the centerline and struck a 2001 Buick Park Avenue head on. The driver of the Buick, a 51-year-old woman from Manistee, died in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital in serious condition and a 2 1/2 year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

