Sheriff's Office: Tip about man pointing gun at people was unfounded

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The tip about an armed man pointing his gun at several other people near Zeeland's high schools turned out to be unfounded.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office took a call about a man holding the barrel of a gun toward several others near 96th Avenue and Riley Street. That location is where Zeeland East and West high schools are located on the northern border of the City of Zeeland.

The Sheriff's Office warned the school district of the report, with several buildings operating in "secure mode" while deputies look for the man.

However, when deputies did find the man, the circumstances of the situation did not match the report. The incident was unfounded and no criminal activity likely occurred, per the sheriff's office.

The school buildings in the area returned to normal operations.

