Search for missing Dowagiac plane enters 3rd day

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Crews are still searching for a plane three days after it went missing from Dowagiac this weekend.

Civil Air Patrol (CAP) says the plane, described as a small aircraft with a “home-built airframe” and aluminum body, left at roughly 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 but never came back.

CAP has identified Richard Martin as the pilot and sole occupant.

We’re told more than 100 CAP personnel are searching for Martin and the plane in Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, St. Joseph, Berrien and Cass counties.

Aircrews have logged 50 hours of searching in the air with more hours reported on the ground, according to CAP.

The public’s assistance is requested in the search. Officials say “N569SX” is printed on the plane’s tail.

Those with information related to the whereabouts of the plane and/or its pilot are urged to send tips to IC@MIWG.CAP.gov.

The public is advised not to disrupt search efforts by interacting with aircrews and ground teams.

