Search crews look for missing Dowagiac plane

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Civil Air Patrol (CAP) requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing plane.

We’re told the small aircraft was expected back in Dowagiac before noon Sunday but has not yet returned.

The plane is described as having a “home-built airframe” with an aluminum body. The number “N569SX” is printed on the tail.

Witnesses saw the plane fly north after it took off, according to CAP. Search efforts are underway north and northwest of Dowagiac but may expand to include surrounding counties at a later time.

For search updates and other information, connect with Incident Commander Lt. Col. Mike Saile by emailing IC@MIWG.CAP.gov.

