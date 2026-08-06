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Search for 2 women and boy missing on Muskegon River yields new clues

Authorities found two inflatable tubes and footprints believed to be linked to two women and a 9-year-old boy missing since Tuesday.
3 missing after Muskegon River tubing trip, including 9-year-old boy
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GRANT, Mich. — Authorities searching for two women and a 9-year-old boy missing on the Muskegon River have found two inflatable tubes believed to belong to the trio, along with footprints in the area.

Michigan State Police

Local News

3 missing after Muskegon River tubing trip, including 9-year-old boy

Josh Berry

The missing are Jazzmin Hock, 28, and Sarah Vida, 28, both of Muskegon, and 9-year-old Kayden Kovalcik.

The three have been missing since Tuesday. Investigators are evaluating the footprints found near the search area.

Crews are searching by land, water and air. Police are asking the public to stay away from the search area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police.

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