3 missing after Muskegon River tubing trip, including 9-year-old boy

GRANT, Mich. — Three people, including a 9-year-old boy, have been missing for more than 24 hours after a tubing trip on the Muskegon River.

The missing are Jazzmin Hock, 28, and Sarah Vida, 28, both of Muskegon, and 9-year-old Kayden Kovalcik.

Investigators believe the group was using orange and pink tubes on the water.



The search began after a family member found one of the women's cars parked at the Maple Island Boat Launch. The vehicle had a broken window. Family members have not been able to reach any of the three people.

Michigan State Police troopers and local emergency crews are actively searching the area.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the group or their tubes to come forward. You can call the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office at 231-689-7303.

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