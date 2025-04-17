Samuel Sterling's father reflects on son's death nearly one year later

KENTWOOD, Mich — April 17 marks one year since the death of Samuel Sterling, a 25-year-old who died after being hit by an unmarked police cruiser in Kentwood.

The Michigan State Police sergeant who struck him has since retired and faces criminal charges. This case has been extensively covered by FOX 17.

Michael Sterling shares the heartache he has faced over the past year since losing his son, Samuel Sterling, in a case that continues to affect the state.

April 17 is a day that Michael says will be etched in his memory.

"One of the officer approached me, asked me, you know, can she help me?" he recalled. "So I gave her his name and everything. That's what was it him, and the look that she gave me, I knew, you know, it was something was wrong."

WXMI Sterlin was 25 years old when he was struck by an MSP trooper during a pursuit.

Samuel Sterling was struck by an unmarked police vehicle during a pursuit in 2024. He had several outstanding warrants at the time.

"I mean, he wasn't the perfect son, but, you know, ain't no one perfect," Michael said. "So, you know, he had his ups and downs."

Michael describes the months since his son's death as difficult.

"Some mornings, you know, I just wake up busting the tears, knowing that he's gone, but I'm hoping he's, you know, it's just a dream," he shared.

He fondly remembers the small moments with Samuel.

"Yeah, I'm used to waking up, coming in the room saying, what's up? Pop, well, what's up? Mom," Michael said. "Him taking showers leave dripping water all through the house, you know, just, just those little, little memories."

The case resonates with others locally and throughout the country.

"Community support, you know, family support, friends, you know, is, you know, just, just overwhelming," Michael noted. "Some of the people, the states that I went to, the cook, they, they knew my face, and they, you know, they talk to me about it."

Retired Sgt. Brian Keely, the officer involved, is facing charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Seeking justice is important to Michael.

"The video speaks for itself, there's no way he should have used his car when other officers was a foot pursuit, about to catch my son," remarked Michael. "The officer had a choice, and he choose to kill my son, so that's what I'm angry about."

Brian Keely's attorneys declined a comment at this time. The criminal case will progress with an evidentiary hearing scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube