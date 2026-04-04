Mother's fiancé to face charges in crash that killed 3-year-old in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A 3-year-old was killed when hit by a truck on Friday in Cedar Springs. Now the fiancé of the child's mother will face charges of reckless driving in connection to the crash.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Northland Estates Mobile Home Park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews tried to save the child, but the child died from severe injuries.

On Saturday, investigators announced the 33-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck will face charges tied to the crash. The sheriff's office did not identify the driver, save for saying he was the fiancé of the child's mother.

Initial investigation results point to the man's reckless driving as a factor in the crash, said the sheriff's office. Detectives also believe alcohol may also have been involved in the situation.

The man is expected to be arraigned on a charge of reckless driving causing death next week. Additional charges could also be filed, said the sheriff's office.

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