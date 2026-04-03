UPDATE: Child dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A child is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Cedar Springs.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Northland Estates Mobile Home Park.

Emergency crews tried to save the child, but the child died from severe injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are investigating the scene. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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