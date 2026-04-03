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UPDATE: Child dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Cedar Springs

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at the Northland Estates Mobile Home Park. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are investigating.
Northland Estates 3-year-old hit by car
WXMI/James Prince
A Kent County Sheriff's Office vehicle blocks a road in the Northland Estates in Cedar Springs on April 3, 2026.
Northland Estates 3-year-old hit by car
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CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A child is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Cedar Springs.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Northland Estates Mobile Home Park.

Emergency crews tried to save the child, but the child died from severe injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are investigating the scene. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

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