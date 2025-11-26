Man sentenced in Rockford-area home invasion and stabbing case after plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of breaking into a Rockford-area home and then stabbing an 11-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday morning.

Ricardo Castillo took a plea deal in the case back in October.

The 25-year-old broke into a home on Ella Terrace Court on June 15, 2024, took a knife from the kitchen, then attacked a girl who was sleeping over in the home.

The girl's screams woke up the parents in the home and caused Castillo to end his attack, according to police.

Minutes later the homeowner called 911 saying he was holding a man at gunpoint.

Originally charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, 1st Degree Home Invasion, Assault with Intent to Sexually Assault, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent, Castillo pleaded no contest to the Assault with Intent to Murder, 1st Degree Home Invasion, and a reduced charge of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. In return, the prosecutor's office dropped the other charges.

WXMI Ricardo Castillo appears during his sentencing hearing on November 26, 2025.

During Wednesday's sentencing hearing, the father of the 11-year-old and the homeowner both gave victim impact statements. The prosecutor also read a statement from the 11-year-old.

After them, Castillo addressed the court, at one point turning around to face the victim's family, fell to his knees, pleading for forgiveness.

WXMI Ricardo Castillo falls to his knees during his sentencing hearing on November 26, 2025.

Judge Christina Mims ordered Castillo to serve between 18 months and 40 years in prison. He'll also have to register as a sex offender.

