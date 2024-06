The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old man entered a home, and stabbed an 11-year-old girl multiple times.

They got the call to Ella Terrace Ct. SE around 3 a.m. on Saturday, with the caller saying there was a man in their home.

The girl was transported to the hospital, and the suspect is in custody.

KCSO says detectives are investigating the circumstances around the incident.