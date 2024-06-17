Man charged in Rockford-area stabbing wanted to kill everyone inside the house

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect in Saturday morning's stabbing of an 11-year-old girl planned to violate her body after killing her and then attack everyone else in the house.

Ricardo Castillo was arraigned Monday afternoon on counts of assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Ricardo Castillo.

According to court documents, Castillo told investigators he broke into the home on Ella Terrace Court with the aim of killing everyone inside. Detectives say surveillance cameras captured Castillo entering the home then taking his shoes, socks and pants off before grabbing a knife from the kitchen.

The sheriff's office told the court he went upstairs, expecting to attack people in their bedrooms. The first few doors he found locked. The first unlocked door he found led to the master bedroom where the husband and wife were sleeping.

Castillo told police he decided to quietly close the door and look for an easier target.

Eventually he found a room where the 11-year-old girl was sleeping. She was taking part in a sleepover at the home.

Castillo told investigators he planned to sexually assault the girl's body after killing her, taking his underwear off before attacking.

The girl's screams caused Castillo to stop the stabbing and awoke some of the other people in the home.

Minutes later a 911 caller from the home told dispatchers a man covered in blood had broken in around 3 a.m. and was being held at gunpoint.

Deputies found Castillo still in the bedroom with a bloody knife next to him.

Kent County Undersheriff Bryan Muir called the suspect a "monster."

The 11-year-old is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators say there is no connection between Castillo and the homeowners or the girl who was stabbed.

The assault with intent to murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Castillo also faces a count of illegal entry for a separate incident in Rockford within a few hours of the stabbing.

