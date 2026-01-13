Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cedar Springs mom charged in one child's death now faces open for another case

Investigators say a Cedar Springs mother who is already charged in the death of one of her children is also responsible for the death of another child from more than four years ago.
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Investigators say a Cedar Springs mother who is already charged in the death of one of her children is also responsible for the death of another child from more than four years ago.

WATCH: Sheriff & Prosecutor's Office say Cedar Springs mom is responsible for another child's death

Irene Whitehead currently faces charges of open murder and first-degree child abuse for the death of 2-year-old Ryleigh on September 3, 2025. She admitted to detectives she killed Ryleigh by suffocating the little girl.

'I killed her': Cedar Springs mom admits to killing 2-year-old daughter

Since being arraigned, Whitehead's troubled history with her children has come under more scrutiny. The Kent County Sheriff's Office last month asked for information on her son's death from 2021. 2-month-old Leo's cause of death was ruled as natural causes, but Sheriff Michele LaJoye-Young said she believes detectives can establish that Irene also killed her son.

Police seek information in death of 2-month-old after mother confessed to murder

During Tuesday's press conference, Elizabeth Bartlett from the Kent County Prosecutor's Office announced Whitehead will face charges of open murder and first-degree child abuse in Leo's death. The 27-year-old mother also faces an additional second-degree child abuse charge stemming from alleged abuse of another daughter who is currently six years old.

