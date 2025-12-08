A Cedar Springs mother is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on a felony murder charge in connection with her 2-year-old daughter's death, and investigators are now seeking public assistance in investigating the death of the girl's brother, who died more than four years ago.



WATCH STORY HERE

Police seek information in death of 2-month-old after mother confessed to murder

Leo Whitehead was 2 months old when he died in September 2021. At the time, his death was ruled natural causes, but investigators say his mother confessed to killing him during an interview last week after she was arrested for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Daren Bower

Irene Whitehead was arraigned Dec. 1 for the murder of her daughter, Ryleigh. Police say they have observed similar patterns in both deaths.

"There was a time that the Whitehead family moved out of Michigan, and may have gone to Georgia, and any medical treatment that was pursued there, or any police contact they might have had there, because we don't have a specific location," said Sheriff Michele LaJoye-Young of the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff LaJoye-Young says they believe they can establish probable cause to pursue charges in Leo's death. Investigators are looking for anyone who may have information about the Whitehead family from 2021.

Daren Bower

Anyone with information can leave a tip through the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125, or Kentcountymi.gov/tips.

To leave a tip for Silent Observer, call 616-774-2354.

To leave a tip on Axon, Click Here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube