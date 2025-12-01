Cedar Springs mother charged with murder in 2-year-old daughter's death

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A mother in Kent County now faces charges of murder and child abuse after she admitted to killing her two-year-old daughter during an interview with detectives.

Irene Whitehead was arraigned Monday on the pair of felony charges. The 27-year-old is accused of killing her daughter, Ryleigh Whitehead, on September 3, 2025.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the family's home on South Allen Street in Cedar Springs for the toddler who was reportedly not breathing. Irene initially told investigators Ryleigh experienced a breathing episode.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office could not determine a cause of death, but noted that suffocation could not be ruled out, per court records.

Detectives began uncovering evidence pointing to unsettling conversations and actions Irene took in the months leading up to Ryleigh's death.

Mother only wanted one child

During an instant message chat with her mother in April, Irene said she only wanted to have one child, despite having Ryleigh and a 7-year-old daughter. Detectives copied the chat history into evidence in court.

"I'll be getting rid of most of their stuff then," wrote Irene.

"Why?" asked her mother.

"Then maybe they'll behave more," answered Irene.

"Not when they just want your attention," said mom.

"This is why I only want 1 kid," responded Irene.

"Well you have 2," wrote mom.

"Yeah 2 with no help at all," said Irene.

Older daughter's screams on camera

A video pulled from Irene's online archives captured a girl screaming in a dark room. According to court records, the video was recorded on August 25, 2025, and Irene identified the voice as her older daughter.

The girl is heard saying, "You never even wanted me. You only want me to die. I know you want me to die."

"Just kill me already," the girl yelled, per a transcript.

Death-centric online search

Detectives also pulled Irene's online search history, finding that days after Ryleigh's death she searched, "how hard is it to prove if cause of death is suffocation by a bag in a toddler."

Irene was interviewed on November 25 and confronted with her search history. According to court records, she admitted to the search.

Recent interview leads to charges

Later in that interview, detectives asked Irene, "The moment you killed Ryleigh, what color was the bag?"

Irene responded, "Blue, teal."

She also told police she put the bag in Ryleigh's mouth for a couple minutes, then threw it away. A part of the interview's transcription was included in court records.

"Why did you put the bag over Ryleigh's mouth?" asked detectives. "What was your intentions?"

"I just wanted it to stop," answered Irene.

"What was your intentions?" repeated detectives.

"I thought maybe if she was gone, it all would stop," answered Irene.

"What were your intentions?" repeated detectives.

"That she wouldn't be here anymore," answered Irene.

"What were your intentions?" repeated detectives.

"That she'd die," said Irene.

"You put the bag over Ryleigh's mouth with the intent to kill her?" asked detectives.

Irene nodded slightly to that question, according to the transcript.

"I need to hear you say it," said the detective.

"Just wanted it all to stop," answered Irene.

"Nope, that's not what he asked," said another detective. "Try it again. Let yourself be honest. At least give yourself that."

"I killed her," answered Irene.

Later in the interview Irene told detectives she decided she wanted to kill Ryleigh as soon as she was born. The little girl had been taken to the hospital multiple times to make her appear sick, according to court records.

Irene also admitted she considered other ways of killing both of her children by shooting them or using a rope to choke them to death, per the transcript.

"What made you finally kill her?" asked detectives.

"I couldn't take it anymore," answered Irene.

"What couldn't you take anymore?" asked detectives.

"Being a parent," responded Irene. "Hearing her screaming all the time. The cries."

"She was a normal healthy baby girl besides you wasn't she," said a detective.

Irene nodded yes to that question, according to the transcript.

"There was nothing wrong with her was there?" asked detectives.

The 27-year-old shook her head no to that question, per court records.

After answering the detective's questions, Irene signed a statement admitting she killed Ryleigh, according to the transcript.

Felony charges

Irene was formally charged December 1 on counts of open murder and first-degree child abuse. Her bond was set at $5 million.

If convicted of either charge, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

