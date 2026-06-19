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Fans flock to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give for world-class golf and family-friendly fun

From world-class golf shots to face painting and a mac and cheese swing, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has something for everyone.
From world-class golf shots to face painting and a mac and cheese swing, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has something for everyone.
The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is in full swing
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ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is underway, bringing world-class golf and a full slate of family-friendly activities to the course.

Meijer LPGA Classic

Kent

LPGA returns to West Michigan starting today

Andy Curtis

Fans who made the trip say there is no shortage of things to see and do.

Mac and cheese swing at LPGA

Among the younger crowd favorites: the mac and cheese swing.

Family at LPGA event
Jeffery, Jordan, Jameson, with parents Jeffery and Jackie from Byron Center

Jeffrey, Jameson, and Jordon made the trip from Byron Center with their parents and spent time in the kids area, which featured face painting and golf activities for younger attendees.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is in full swing

For fans who follow the sport on television, seeing the players up close adds a new level of appreciation.

"You just get to see how good they are. When you see them on the TV, it's a lot different. You think you could do that. When you're out here and you see these shots they're pulling off, it's really impressive," Kolya Reemmer said.

The talent on display has left a lasting impression on those in attendance.

Uncle nephew at LPGA
Kim Sena with nephew Kolya Reemmer from Ada

And the overall experience has been a hit.

"It's been fantastic. They've got everything out here. This has been just been a lot of fun. Everything's been available to us," Kim Sena said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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