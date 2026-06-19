Fans flock to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give for world-class golf and family-friendly fun

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is underway, bringing world-class golf and a full slate of family-friendly activities to the course.

Kent LPGA returns to West Michigan starting today Andy Curtis

Fans who made the trip say there is no shortage of things to see and do.

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Among the younger crowd favorites: the mac and cheese swing.

Fox 17 Jeffery, Jordan, Jameson, with parents Jeffery and Jackie from Byron Center

Jeffrey, Jameson, and Jordon made the trip from Byron Center with their parents and spent time in the kids area, which featured face painting and golf activities for younger attendees.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is in full swing

For fans who follow the sport on television, seeing the players up close adds a new level of appreciation.

"You just get to see how good they are. When you see them on the TV, it's a lot different. You think you could do that. When you're out here and you see these shots they're pulling off, it's really impressive," Kolya Reemmer said.

The talent on display has left a lasting impression on those in attendance.

Fox 17 Kim Sena with nephew Kolya Reemmer from Ada

And the overall experience has been a hit.

"It's been fantastic. They've got everything out here. This has been just been a lot of fun. Everything's been available to us," Kim Sena said.

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