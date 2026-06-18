LPGA returns to West Michigan starting today

BELMONT, Mich — The Meijer LPGA Classic is back for it's twelth year, starting Thursday June, 18 at Blythefield Country Club and running through Sunday, June 21.

This stop on the LPGA tour will bring 144 of the top female golf players in the world to West Michigan and is a partnership with Meijer through their Simply Give program.

The Meijer Simply Give program supports local food pantries throughout the Midwest.

General admission, tickets for the tournament are $10 per day, and tournament-long tickets are $25 per person. Kids 17 and under are free with a ticketed adult. For more ticket info, check out this link.

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