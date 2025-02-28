Rising US measles cases spark preparations, protection from Michigan health officials

(WXMI) — Since 2015, there have been zero measles deaths in the United States. However, that changed this week when an unvaccinated child in West Texas died from the disease. This tragic event comes amid a widespread measles outbreak in the area, which has identified more than 120 cases across nine Texas counties since it began last month.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that can be deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if one person has measles, up to 90% of nearby individuals who are not protected can become infected.

Dr. John Dykstra with the University of Michigan Health-West emphasizes the importance of understanding measles as cases continue to rise. Measles is one of the three most contagious viral infections.

The symptoms can vary, starting with respiratory illness and eventually leading to the characteristic measles rash. Severe complications, such as pneumonia and rare brain issues, can occur in some patients.

Fortunately, Dr. Dykstra notes that measles can be mitigated through vaccination. "We have vaccines for the flu, which are maybe 50% effective at most. But with measles and some of these other ones, it's very effective because it doesn't mutate," he explains.

He advocates for the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella. The CDC states that two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective against measles.

Typically, the vaccination schedule includes doses at around 1 year of age and before children enter school. Dr. Dykstra encourages those with questions about vaccination to consult their healthcare providers for guidance and support.

“I am a huge proponent of contacting your provider, your doctor, your pediatrician, and having a trusting relationship where a communication or a conversation can be had,” he advises.

As the outbreak continues, it is crucial for individuals to stay informed and prepared.

