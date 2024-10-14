REPORT: Brian Keely's written statement to MSP, witness accounts of Sterling death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 has obtained a copy of Michigan State Police's (MSP) report into the investigation of the death of Samuel Sterling.

Sterling died after a vehicle former MSP Sgt. Brian Keely was driving struck him when he was running from police. Sterling was wanted on multiple warrants.

Keely has since been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. His case is currently in federal court.

The report in total is 124 pages long. Much of the story depicted in it is what was already visible on body camera.

Some of what's said in the report, however, are new elements to the story.

The report includes a written statement from Brian Keely of his recollection of the events of April 17, 2024. Keely says in the report he was pursuing Sterling as part of a fugitive task force, and that he drove into the path Sterling was running based on the belief that he was likely armed and entering a fast food restaurant lobby.

Witness interviews in the documents describe a woman in the drive-thru as "visibly upset," and that witness claims to have seen Keely "yank the wheel" toward Sterling.

A trooper said in the report that he saw Keely's car slide before the collision with Sterling and the building.

Another witness at a nearby business told a detective the whole thing was "crazy" and that he saw Sterling running toward the Burger King door. That witness believes they saw the officer appearing to put a stop to him getting inside.

It's noted in the report that Sterling's injuries don't appear serious to law enforcement initially, but medical services were called by multiple different people and arrived quickly. The report says that Sterling was communicating with officers, with others noting that Sterling at one point becomes unresponsive with labored breathing on the way to the hospital.

Keely's next day in federal court is March 19, 2025.

The report in full is found below:

MSP Sterling MSP FOIA by WXMI on Scribd

