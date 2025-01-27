'Redeemed Style': Boutique owner combines faith and fashion to reach women in need

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Holly Gort is changing lives, one outfit at a time.

Gort, who owns the boutique Gracie Jane's, has launched a nonprofit store called Redeemed Style to help women after abuse, trafficking, incarceration, and unplanned pregnancy.

"Anything, anything can be redeemed and moved forward," Gort explained. "Just being the one to give that assistance, I love it."

Gort was inspired to create the nonprofit after seeing the struggles of her teen parents.

"This vision came of a space that women could come and shop and feel empowered and uplifted," she explained. "Not just a regular store, but just something to be able to have women be seen."

Redeemed Style began as a mobile boutique in 2021.

Now, racks and shelves full of donated clothing, accessories, and shoes overflow in a brick-and-mortar location in Grandville.

Shoppers can pick anywhere from six to eight outfits for free.

Gort, who also serves as a personal stylist, helps to arrange the pieces for the perfect ensemble.

"Seeing the confidence that women get once they see themselves in things that they wouldn't typically select... it drives me," she explained.

Redeemed Stye offers everything from pajamas to professional wear in all different sizes.

Gort has seen how a new wardrobe does wonders for dressing women in dignity.

"It has come so much further in two years that I ever expected it to," she said. "Just to be able to show them you can do it, you can wear this. You can pull this together and feel really good."

Redeemed Style is seeking donations of new items such as socks, underwear, and basics like camis.

Gort said velvet hangers and reusable shopping are also a big need.

You can support the nonprofit at an upcoming Bingo and Bubble fundraiser on Friday, January 31st at Venue3Two in Grand Rapids.

Doors open at 6:30 pm, with the event beginning at 7:00 pm.

To get tickets, click here.

To donate, or learn more about Redeemed Style, click here.

