Records make comeback as people buy at Grand Rapids record show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dealers and collectors from all over the Midwest took a trip back in time on Saturday.

“You know, it’s just a good time for people to talk about music and get some new music to put on their turntable,” said Jeremy Bonfiglio of South Bend, Indiana.

American Legion Post 179 hosted the Grand Rapids Record & CD Show.

There were all different sizes from 45s and 33s to 78s. The music covered all genres as records are now making a resurgence. Especially among the younger crowd.

“They kinda grew up not having any real physical media it was always streaming,” said Bonfiglio. “They didn’t have anything they could hold in their hands. So, I think part of the resurgence is it’s tactile. It’s something they can hold in their hands, the mechanics of putting it on the turntable, dropping the needle.”

Bonfiglio says collecting is becoming more and more popular.

“It’s a great way to physically own your music and be able to play it anytime you want,” he said.

There were new and vintage vinyl records, CDs, tapes, videos, books and posters, along with all types of memorabilia for music lovers.

“And I think it’s just a throw-back to a nostalgic feel with the jackets and the picture sleeves and things like that,” said show promoter Douglas Smith.

The show brings in people from all over the Midwest four times a year and a growing number of them are younger.

“We’re always seeing new faces here at the show,” said Smith. “So, it’s great to see that it’s always welcoming to see new people come in.”

“Not everything that they had back then is available now,” said Kip Brown of Kip’s Records.

He’s been doing this for more than 20 years and says for some of his customers it’s all about the memories.

“Generation X they’re buying back their childhoods their adolescents because back in the day. A lot of people sold off their LPs when CDs came along and they want them back now.”

The next event is September 25th then December 4th. Both of them at the American Legion Post 179.

