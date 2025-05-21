Raising Cane's coming to Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The former Outback Steakhouse on 28th Street in Kentwood is no more; it is currently being demolished to make way for a Southern-style chicken favorite—the first Raising Cane's in West Michigan.

Crews are currently demolishing the 6,700-square-foot building that was built in 1974.

The new Raising Cane's will be smaller, at 3,400 square feet, and will feature dual drive-thru lanes capable of accommodating about 12 vehicles. The site will also include on-site parking, seating for 45 inside, and about 16 seats on an outdoor patio. In addition, plans call for a dual entrance to the parking lot.

This location is currently slated to open later this year. There are two other Raising Cane's locations in Michigan—one in East Lansing and one in Canton—with more in the works across the state.

