‘Purely a precautionary measure’: MSP addresses internal notification

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police released an internal notification Friday in preparation for the potential of civil unrest.

FOX 17 talked with state police Friday evening and was told that there is no concern to the public.

This internal notification comes two days after an unmarked police vehicle hit and killed a man during an attempted arrest.

Lt. Michelle Robinson with MSP’s Sixth District gave FOX 17 the following statement:

“A signal one is an internal notification to members to operate at a heightened state of preparedness. It is purely a precautionary measure and there is no concern to the public at this time.”

Michigan State Police released an official statement Thursday regarding Wednesday’s incident, saying that the investigation will be “thorough and objective,” adding that, “[Their] role is to be finders of fact and to compile those facts in an objective manner.”

