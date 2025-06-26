Protesters against genocide to walk from Grand Rapids to capitol in Lansing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group is embarking on a significant journey, setting off to walk approximately 70 miles from Grand Rapids to Lansing.

The walk begins at Fountain Street Church in downtown Grand Rapids, with demonstrators on a peace walk against genocide, expressing their support for Palestine and raising funds for organizations that assist children in Gaza.

This event spans several days. Thursday, the walkers will cover about 18 miles to Lowell. Friday, they'll continue for 16.4 miles to Ionia. On Saturday, they will walk 15.3 miles to Portland, followed by 14 miles to Grand Ledge on Sunday. The final leg, a 10-mile walk to Lansing, is scheduled for Monday, where they plan to host a rally at the state capitol.

Expected participants range in age from their early 20s to their late 70s, all set to set off at 8 AM.

This peace walk is just one of many demonstrations that have emerged amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Since the onset of the conflict in October 2023, violence has escalated. This week, Israel reported one of its deadliest days in Gaza, with seven soldiers killed in a bomb attack, while Palestinian health officials reported that Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of 79 individuals.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hopes that recent momentum from a ceasefire will pave the way for ending the conflict in Gaza. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has announced that talks will take place next week.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube