Proactive Project empowering Grand Rapids community to vote

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Election fever continues to be felt across Grand Rapids and on Tuesday night, a Non-Partisan group looks to keep voters informed for election day.

The P.R.O.A.C.T.I.V.E Project, empowers low-income individuals and families in Grand Rapids through leadership development, voter education.

The group in partnership with Renaissance Church hosted a Get out and Vote Rally to help 'empower souls to the polls'. Although preaching is nothing new at a Church, preaching about voting can be.

“This election season, we are looking forward to getting out and getting everyone ready," said Kathi Harris, Founder of Grand Rapids Proactive. "Get them pumped up, energized, whatever it takes to get into the polls on November 5th.”

The Proactive group has been around for over 20 years now, providing all the necessary resources needed for election goers.

"We have your state constitution, your local constitution," said Alfred Fowler, Manager with Proactive Project. "A student guide to the legislative process in Michigan and how the state and our state government works here.”

Which was a main goal for Proactive Projects event, to help the voters, whether that's getting registered, creating free transportation to get to polling stations, or shaping the future of West Michigan by promoting voter engagement.

“People are excited and have a reason to go to the polls," Harris said. "To understand the importance of voting, understanding how this voting cycle and election results will affect them one way or another."

The event had a plethora of speakers in attendance from a range of organizations, like the Greater Grand NAACP Branch, Urban League of West Michigan, League of Women Voters, and politicians from all levels.

Including Senate Majority leader Winnie Brinks, who urged voters about the importance of showing up on Election Day.

"In this November, we get to decide to elect those who believe in a community that affirms these things that we so desperately want," Brinks said. "In a Democracy, we do that by casting our votes."

With just two weeks left until the elections, Proactive wants to continue helping people of all ages set up for Election Day.

For more information on what resources Proactive Project provides, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube