Prayer service for health care workers takes place outside Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Lauren Edwards Fox 17
Posted at 12:22 PM, Dec 20, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Team hosted a prayer service outside of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s on Monday.

The group says the prayer service is to show support to front-line medical workers, hospital staff and public health officials who are “sacrificing daily to provide the care that our community needs.”

A number of churches and faith-based organizations came together to put on the prayer service as well as issue a public statement of commitment.

Leaders of Grand Rapids area hospitals and Kent County delivered remarks at the event as well.

