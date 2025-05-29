Popular beach is harder than ever to get to

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It's harder than ever these days to enjoy Allegan County's only free beach.

The stairs that made it easier to get down the dunes at Laketown Township Beach was closed in March and removed piece by piece in April after the stairs were deemed unsafe. Beach goers were able to use the stairs for 37 years.

The move is similar to when National Park Service announced that the popular Lake Michigan overlook platform at Sleeping Bear Dunes was removed over the winter due to a loss of structural integrity.

At Laketown Township Beach, locals are advised that accessing this quieter beach requires climbing “The Bowl,” a steep, sandy dune formation called a blowout. Township officials warn that it is difficult and potentially dangerous to navigate this terrain, especially when carrying beach chairs and coolers.

The beach is the only public beach in the county, given admission costs at Holland and Saugatuck state parks and Oval Beach.

Steven Ringelberg, Laketown Township supervisor an interim township manager, told us that there are plans to install new stairs and that the Parks Department is currently reviewing proposals.

One of the main priorities is to preserve the dunes. Installing new stairs would contribute to this preservation by preventing further damage caused by people climbing directly on the dunes.

The state has strict regulations regarding the preservation of lakeshore dunes, enforced by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE. This requires a lengthy approval process for any construction. However, township officials are optimistic about developing a plan that avoids machinery use, which could expedite the approval process.

Ringelberg says the best case scenario is that there will be new stairs before the summer is over. Worst case, it might be a couple of years.

