'Please slow down': Wintry conditions lead to multiple freeway crashes

(WXMI) — Michigan State Police (MSP) reported multiple highway crashes amid heavy snowfalls across Michigan Friday.
A total of 10 vehicles crashed southbound US-131 near Portage at around 11 a.m. Troopers say two semitrucks and one box truck was involved. No one was hurt in that crash.
A crash on US-131 north of Dorr shut down the northbound lanes not long before. MSP says no one was hurt.
On I-94, whiteout conditions contributed to multiple crashes and slow-moving traffic, troopers say. We’re told no one was seriously hurt.
MSP advises all motorists to drive slowly and carefully through inclement weather.
Please slow down & drive safely everyone. Have a great weekend! pic.twitter.com/aboFaXKCJF
— MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) November 18, 2022
READ MORE: Heavy lake effect snow through this weekend