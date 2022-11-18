'Please slow down': Wintry conditions lead to multiple freeway crashes

(WXMI) — Michigan State Police (MSP) reported multiple highway crashes amid heavy snowfalls across Michigan Friday.

A total of 10 vehicles crashed southbound US-131 near Portage at around 11 a.m. Troopers say two semitrucks and one box truck was involved. No one was hurt in that crash.

Michigan State Police

A crash on US-131 north of Dorr shut down the northbound lanes not long before. MSP says no one was hurt.

Michigan State Police

On I-94, whiteout conditions contributed to multiple crashes and slow-moving traffic, troopers say. We’re told no one was seriously hurt.

Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police

MSP advises all motorists to drive slowly and carefully through inclement weather.

Please slow down & drive safely everyone. Have a great weekend! pic.twitter.com/aboFaXKCJF — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) November 18, 2022

