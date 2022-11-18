Watch Now
'Please slow down': Wintry conditions lead to multiple freeway crashes

Posted at 11:29 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 12:07:48-05

(WXMI) — Michigan State Police (MSP) reported multiple highway crashes amid heavy snowfalls across Michigan Friday.

A total of 10 vehicles crashed southbound US-131 near Portage at around 11 a.m. Troopers say two semitrucks and one box truck was involved. No one was hurt in that crash.

A crash on US-131 north of Dorr shut down the northbound lanes not long before. MSP says no one was hurt.

On I-94, whiteout conditions contributed to multiple crashes and slow-moving traffic, troopers say. We’re told no one was seriously hurt.

MSP advises all motorists to drive slowly and carefully through inclement weather.

READ MORE: Heavy lake effect snow through this weekend

