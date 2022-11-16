SNOW BREAKDOWN: Heavy lake effect snow through this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — After a mild start to the month of November, this week will feature cold air and the chance for snow each day! Snow showers fell through the day on Tuesday, with an isolated light mix of rain and snow possible through the day on Wednesday. Bitter cold air settles in for the second half of the workweek and the weekend. High temperatures will only be in the 20s by this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The exceptionally below-average air will fire up the lake effect "snow machine" and generate accumulating snow. Get your sleds and snow gear ready as we expect this to be a shovel-able and plow-able snow for many of us!

Thursday: Here comes the cold!

The coldest air of the season thus far starts to settle in late in the day on Thursday. Daytime high temperatures will remain in the middle 30s before dropping to the lower 20s by Thursday night. High temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will only be in the middle to upper 20s. Overnight low temperatures crash into the teens! When factoring in the persistent and strong winds, get ready for some bitter cold feels-like temperatures!

Friday & The Weekend: Cold blast with lake effect snow!

With cold temperatures at nearly all layers of the atmosphere and persistent winds from the west, the lake effect "snow machine" gets fired up for Friday and the weekend! Snow accumulation will likely be along and west of U.S. 131. However, with persistent winds from the west, accumulation could very well develop east of U.S. 131. Several inches will be possible!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday for Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. Early indications suggest about 6" to 12" will fall from Thursday through Sunday. As a reminder, those are totals over a 4 day period! All-in-all, that's about 2" to 3" of snow per day. Isolated higher amounts are possible, especially along and west of U.S. 131.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Saturday for Mason, Oceana, and Muskegon counties, where total snow accumulations between that time period will be between 5" to 8".

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Lake, Osceola, Clare, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Montcalm, Gratiot, Clinton, Ingham, and Jackson counties from 7 a.m. through 7 a.m. Saturday, where total snow accumulations between that time period will be 2" to 7".

After looking at several different forecast models and taking into consideration moisture, temperature, and the presence of extreme instability, our forecast predictions are below from Thursday through Sunday. Some areas may see double digit totals, so stay tuned to later forecasts as we adjust as necessary.

Keep in mind for lake effect snow, there must be at least a 13 degree Celsius temperature difference between the air traveling across the lake about 5,000 feet above the surface and the water temperature of the Great Lakes. We'll have about a 25 degree difference producing extreme instability!

All-in-all, don't forget your winter gear this week! Hats and gloves will be needed each day. You'll also want to take it easy on the roadways! With overnight low temperatures falling to the teens and 20s, slick roads are anticipated early in the morning and late at night when temperatures are the coldest.