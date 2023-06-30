Planet Fitness offering free club access through July 2

(WXMI) — West Michigan’s spotty air quality resulting from Canadian wildfires may prove difficult for some who want to keep fit while staying healthy. Planet Fitness is offering a solution with free club access through July 2!

The fitness center says the general public is welcome to exercise at any of their West Michigan locations without a membership.

“With clubs throughout the Western Michigan area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” said EPIC Fitness Group CEO Bryan Rief. “Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits."

We’re told each Planet Fitness branch includes a variety of equipment to boost strength and cardio health as well as 30-Minute Circuit training spaces, locker rooms, massage chairs, tanning equipment and more.

Visit Planet Fitness’s website to find a location near you.

