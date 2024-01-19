Pinball Wizards gather in Grand Rapids for championship

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH — Ever since I was a young boy I've played the silver ball, from Shoh down to Brighton— I must have played them all and that is why I am so excited about this weekend's International Flipper Pinball Association's (IFPA) Michigan Pinball Championship at RLM Amusementin Grand Rapids.

The open tournament will be held on Saturday, January 20th, and the women's tournament on Sunday, January 21st at RLM Amusements - bringing in the top 24 players from Michigan to compete for over $7,000 in prize money.

Standing like a statue, becoming part of the machine, RLM Owner Rodney Minch said this event is a big deal because Michigan is the second-ranked state in the country when it comes to the amount of IFPA pinball tournaments.

The IFPA oversees pinball as a competitive sport, sanctioning and organizing of events, and creating the World Pinball Player Rankings to establish the first official rankings system of pinball players throughout the world.

Tournaments like the one this weekend give players the chance to increase their World Pinball Player Rankings (WPPR) and earn a shot at representing the Great Lakes State in the IFPA North American Pinball Championship on Match 7th.

RLM Amusements is located at 4318 Plainfield Ave, NE Suite K in Grand Rapids.

Spectators are welcome for the tournament this weekend but the machines will not be available for play. If you would like to see the lights a-flashin' and hear the buzzers and bells you can watch it streaming on RLM's Twitch channel.

