Pileup shuts down eastbound 94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A massive pileup on I-94 shut the highway down for several hours Monday. Michigan State Police hasn't released an official cause or details on any possible injuries, but it is now back open.

Drivers had limited visibility on the I-94 in several spots in Kalamazoo County.

"The visibility wasn't there all the way. But it's not too bad because I'm used to driving on this all the time," Aaron Hunter said.

Some drivers had to turn on their flashers and drive to a crawl.

"I was sliding all over and can't see more than about a foot and a half in front of me," Parker Gray said.

Hours prior, a massive pileup involving semis caused eastbound to shut down.

"Seeing stuff like that, it's horrifying, especially because, you know, and it's in the winter, and there's snow coming down. Especially in whiteout conditions, even if they have plenty of lead time, those trucks can't just stop on a dime," Gray added.

MDOT explains a study shows this area on I-94 between western Kalamazoo and eastern Berrien County is prone to accidents.

That's why the state spent close to $5 million to help lower that number.

Driving around this stretch of 94, you'll see 14 new digital signs. Each one has sensors to detect air and ground temperature, wind speed, precipitation, and visibility, providing real-time information to drivers.

"Stay safe out there if you're commuting 94," Hunter said.

