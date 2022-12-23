Watch Now
PHOTOS: Major winter storm takes aim at West Michigan

Tom Renner
Photo taken by Tom Renner in South Haven Friday morning.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 10:48:28-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is taking aim at West Michigan this holiday weekend.

The blizzard conditions are expected to coincide with Christmas Eve and could stand to severely endanger or even cancel travel plans for thousands of people.

Live Winter Storm Coverage: Tracking power outages, plows, flights, warming centers

Heavy snowfall and blowing snow are already being seen across the area.

Take a look at how the storm is developing in different parts of West Michigan by checking out some of the photos from viewers in our area. Don't forget to share your winter storm photos with us by emailing news@fox17online.com.

Ben Smith Thursday Night by Portland Ambulance.jpg
Photo from Ben Smith taken Thursday night in Portland

Abbey VanLaan Thursday Afternoon 3.jpg
Photo taken Thursday afternoon by Abbey Van Laan at J.T. Van Lann & Family Farm
Debra gardner in crystal valley sent Fri. morning.jpg
Photo from Debra Gardner taken Friday morning in Crystal Valley
Claudia Rayner Fri. Morning Grand Rapids 2.jpg
Photo taken by Claudia Rayner Friday morning in Grand Rapid
Photo taken by Tom Renner in South Haven Friday morning.

