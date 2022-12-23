PHOTOS: Major winter storm takes aim at West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is taking aim at West Michigan this holiday weekend.

The blizzard conditions are expected to coincide with Christmas Eve and could stand to severely endanger or even cancel travel plans for thousands of people.

Live Winter Storm Coverage: Tracking power outages, plows, flights, warming centers

Heavy snowfall and blowing snow are already being seen across the area.

Take a look at how the storm is developing in different parts of West Michigan by checking out some of the photos from viewers in our area.

Ben Smith Photo from Ben Smith taken Thursday night in Portland

Abbey Van Laan Photo taken Thursday afternoon by Abbey Van Laan at J.T. Van Lann & Family Farm

Debra Gardner Photo from Debra Gardner taken Friday morning in Crystal Valley

Claudia Rayner Photo taken by Claudia Rayner Friday morning in Grand Rapid

Tom Renner Photo taken by Tom Renner in South Haven Friday morning.

