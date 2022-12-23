PHOTOS: Major winter storm takes aim at West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is taking aim at West Michigan this holiday weekend.
The blizzard conditions are expected to coincide with Christmas Eve and could stand to severely endanger or even cancel travel plans for thousands of people.
Live Winter Storm Coverage: Tracking power outages, plows, flights, warming centers
Heavy snowfall and blowing snow are already being seen across the area.
Take a look at how the storm is developing in different parts of West Michigan by checking out some of the photos from viewers in our area. Don't forget to share your winter storm photos with us by emailing news@fox17online.com.