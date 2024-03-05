Person of Interest in custody connected to Grand Rapids officer-involved shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person potentially connected to the shootout involving Grand Rapids police officers is now in custody.

Michigan State Police posted to social media on Tuesday, saying a person of interest is being held on unrelated charges. Detectives from both Michigan State Police and Grand Rapids Police teamed up for the arrest.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police Sixth District, in cooperation with Grand Rapids detectives, have a person of interest, from the weekend Grand Rapids officer involved shooting, in custody on an unrelated outstanding warrant. pic.twitter.com/RBNijCmJPq — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 5, 2024

Investigators are not naming the person as a suspect in the shootout from Saturday night.

Police say it began when two officers pulled a vehicle over in the 1900 block of South Division Avenue.

We’re told the car entered a parking lot where a man left the passenger side and took off. The man led officers on a chase and continued east until he stopped between two homes in the 1900 block of Horton Avenue Southeast.

Police released footage from officer-worn body cameras on Monday.

GRPD says the man drew a semi-automatic weapon and opened fire at officers, who shot back at the suspect. The officers weren’t hurt but the suspect ran off. It’s not yet known if the suspect was injured.

The two officers involved in the shooting are on leave per department protocol, according to Grand Rapids police. Michigan State Police has since taken over the investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged connect with police by calling 616-456-3380. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

