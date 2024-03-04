WATCH: GRPD releases body cam video of weekend shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police released body camera footage Monday after a man shot at two officers over the weekend.

The shooting happened at around midnight Saturday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). It began when two officers pulled a vehicle over in the 1900 block of South Division Avenue.

We’re told the car entered a parking lot where a man left the passenger side and took off. The man led officers on a chase and continued east until he stopped between two homes in the 1900 block of Horton Avenue Southeast.

GRPD says the man drew a semi-automatic weapon and opened fire at officers, who shot back at the suspect. The officers weren’t hurt but the suspect ran off. It’s not yet known if the suspect was injured.

The suspect remains at large as of Sunday morning. He is described as a Black or Hispanic man with light-colored skin. He was wearing khakis and a puffy black coat.

The two officers involved in the shooting are on leave per department protocol, according to GRPD. Michigan State Police has since taken over the investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged connect with police by calling 616-456-3380. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

