Grand Rapids Police seek suspect after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect who fled after an officer-involved shooting.

According to GRPD, it happened at 11:44 p.m. Saturday night, when 2 officers with the Department's Special Response Team made a traffic stop in the 1900 block of South Division Avenue. After pulling into a parking lot, we're told a man fled from the stopped vehicle's passenger side into an alley.

The officers chased the eastbound man until he ran between two houses in the 1900 block of Horton Avenue Southeast. The man then took out a semi-automatic handgun and fired several rounds at the officers, who returned fire. Neither officer was hit by gunfire, and the man continued fleeing.

As of 6:00 a.m. Sunday, the suspect hasn't yet been caught. It's not known whether he was hit by gunfire during the shooting.

GRPD describes the suspect as a light-skinned black or Hispanic man in khaki pants and a black, puffy hooded coat. Anyone who might know anything is asked to call GRPD Detectives at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting and the 2 officers are on administrative leave per procedure.