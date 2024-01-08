Pedestrian killed when hit by truck in Dutton

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after a truck hit him in the unincorporated community of Dutton on Sunday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 53-year-old man was crossing Dutton Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. on January 7, 2024 when a Ford F-150 struck him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the 53-year-old walked into the path of the truck at a point where the driver could not stop in time. A 19-year-old man from Wyoming was behind the wheel of the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

