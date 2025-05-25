Patmos Library to reopen after temporarily closing

JAMESTOWN TWP., MICH. — After being closed for about two weeks, the Patmos Library will reopen this week.

According to the library's website, they will reopen on Tuesday.

An announcement posted reads:

"We’re excited to welcome you back! Patmos Library will be reopening it’s doors on Tuesday, May 27th. Come explore new books, use our public spaces, and enjoy all the resources you’ve missed!



Regular hours will resume."

On May 9th, FOX 17 discovered that the library had been closed due to staffing shortages after five employees resigned.

FOX 17 spoke with the five staffers, who said they felt limited by the board in doing the jobs they were hired to do.

“There's been a lot of conflict between staff and library board members that has been making us feel uncomfortable, unwelcome, and not a place that we all want to work,” said Kylie Luciano, a former library staff member.

On the library door, this announcement below was posted in response to the resignations.

Dear Patrons,



We want to share an important update regarding our library operations. Recently, the majority of our staff made the decision to resign unexpectedly. While this change has presented some challenges, we are working diligently to ensure a thoughtful and stable transition.



As we regroup and rebuild our team, the library will be temporarily closed for a short period of time. This brief closure will allow us to ensure a smooth reopening and to prepare for a strong kickoff to our Summer Reading Program, which remains a top priority.



We know how much the library means to our community, and we are committed to restoring full services as soon as possible. Please stay connected with us through our website for ongoing updates, including reopening plans and summer programming details.



Thank you for your understanding, your patience, and your continued support.



Sincerely,



The Patmos Library Board

During the Library Board Meeting following the closure, they discussed next steps in both rebuilding their team and reopening their doors after the five staff members resigned. The meeting drew in a mixed crowd, with some residents who supported the board, and others who supported former staff members.

The board had said they would reopen the Patmos Library once they re-hire their staff.

The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township previously gained national attention for facing tension over books featuring LGBTQ+ topics, even facing potential closure because of a lack of funding. It took three separate millage votes for funding to finally be renewed.

