Local library temporarily closes after staff resignations, community divided over leadership

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township has temporarily closed after five staff members resigned Friday, sharing with FOX 17 that they felt limited in their ability to perform their jobs.

The Patmos Library Board of Trustees met Monday night to discuss next steps in both rebuilding their team and reopening their doors after the five staff members resigned. The meeting drew in a mixed crowd, with some residents who supported the board, and others who supported former staff members.

A sign posted to the Patmos Library door Friday, following the staff resignations, reads, in part: "As we regroup and rebuild our team, the library will be temporarily closed for a short period of time.”

The majority at Monday night's meeting stand with the staff and believe the board has overstepped their duties. "As a member of this community, if I'm given a choice between you and the talented, hard-working staff that you have actively destroyed, I would rather have the staff back," said one resident addressing the board.

Others, however, stand with the board. "If you don't like where you work, get another job," one resident said. "It's that simple."

In the board's effort to rebuild their staff, during Monday night's meeting, a motion was passed to hire head librarian Debby Helmkamp as interim director to assist in the hiring process. "I would advocate for several temporary positions until mid August," one trustee said.

The board is now focusing on hiring seasonal staff for the summer, with plans to post applications by the end of the week. The situation, though, remains divisive.

Some residents requested that board members resign and volunteer to temporarily staff the library themselves. Others expressed support for the board, saying they represent the majority of the community.

This is not the first time that the Patmos Library has faced potential closure. In recent years, they have faced controversy over books with LGBTQ+ themes, which nearly cost the library most of its funding. It took three separate millage votes to finally approve the funds needed to keep the library operating.

Although temporarily closed, the board says they plan to reopen the Patmos Library to serve their community once they re-hire their staff. "We've always been and continue to be committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional work environment for both our employees and the public we serve," said president of the board, Alaina Kwiatkowski.

Additionally, in a statement, the Patmos Library Board said: "Dear Patrons, We want to share an important update regarding our library operations. Recently, the majority of our staff made the decision to resign unexpectedly. While this change has presented some challenges, we are working diligently to ensure a thoughtful and stable transition. As we regroup and rebuild our team, the library will be temporarily closed for a short period of time. This brief closure will allow us to ensure a smooth reopening and to prepare for a strong kickoff to our Summer Reading Program, which remains a top priority. We know how much the library means to our community, and we are committed to restoring full services as soon as possible. Please stay connected with us through our website for ongoing updates, including reopening plans and summer programming details. Thank you for your understanding, your patience, and your continued support."

Still, most residents at Monday night's meeting are continuing to express their support for their former Patmos Library staff, highlighting the library's importance to their children and the community. "As a homeschool parent, mom of three wild boys, this library has been absolutely essential," said one resident.

The board plans to share reopening plans on their website, but no specific date has been announced.

