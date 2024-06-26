Pastor remembers bicyclist, church elder Douglas Sjoerdsma

WYOMING, Mich. — Jehnel Jean Pore faces criminal charges for driving under the influence. Authorities believe Pore was driving the vehicle that hit 59-year-old Douglas Sjoerdsma while he was riding his bike. Sjoerdsma died from his injuries.

FOX 17 spoke with Sjoerdsma's pastor on Wednesday.

“For him to live was Christ,” Eric VanDerMolen, pastor at Bethany United Reformed Church in Wyoming said.

At the crossroads of 28th Avenue and Fillmore in Georgetown Township is the near the spot where Sjoerdsma was hit.

His pastor, Eric VanDerMolen, says Sjoerdsma's spirit lives on.

“He saw biking as an avenue through which he could share his love for the gospel,” VanDerMolen said.

Sjoerdsma always carried a piece of his faith with him while he road.

“Case and point, I think it’s very common with cyclists, and you may know this. But they’ll have a bracelet that they wear,” VanDerMolen said.

It's what Douglas had engraved on that bracelet, that tells all.

“I believe it’s Philippines 1 verse 21. Which says, 'For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain,'” VanDerMolen said.

VanDerMolen says the loss of Sjoerdsma is heaven's gain.

“He’s just a kind, gentle, loving man. He loved his family. He loved his church. Which I know very well that he did,” VanDerMolen said.

“Certainly now since he has gone and passed away, he passed away unto the lord. He’s with Christ, which is far better,” VanDerMolen said.

Doug's visitation and funeral are on Wednesday and Thursday. His pastor says they expect a large turnout given Douglas's leadership within the church.

