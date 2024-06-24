Grandville bicyclist dies after Georgetown Township crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist has passed away after being hit by a car in Georgetown Township last week.

The crash happened June 19 near Fillmore Street and 28th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a 39-year-old woman traveled east when she crossed the centerline and hit the bicyclist, who was navigating the westbound shoulder at the time. The bicyclist was airlifted in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet.

On Monday, deputies told FOX 17 the bicyclist, 59-year-old Douglas Sjoerdsma of Grandville, has since died of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

