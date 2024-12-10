GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Checking your tires at home, to see if you need new ones, is simple. Put a penny between the treads, and if you see Lincoln's head, you're likely in bad shape.

Cost, however, plays a part in getting those new tires for many people.

“Our parking lot is full of cars right now,” owner of Alpine Tire and Alignment Paul Armock said.

At Alpine Tire and Alignment, they work with folks to get them the tires they need at a price point that is often much lower than the cost of new tires.

“We get a lot of calls for used tires. It’s probably our number one call," Armock said.

That number one call is one that's welcome at the business — considering that snow is on the way in West Michigan.

“It’s a lot cheaper. It saves you a lot of money. Things are expensive right now. Everything costs more, and if we can save a few bucks before Christmas, it’s a good way to do it," Armock said.

Armock showed FOX 17 some of the tires in their "tire graveyard."

"Definitely if your tires look like that, you don’t want to be driving in the winter,” Armock said.

More snow is on its way in the coming days — and being prepared with tires that are in good shape are essential, Armock says.

“It’s very important for traction, for braking, for acceleration, just to be able to handle the conditions with the snow and ice and stuff when the temperature drops."

'It saves you a lot of money': How to check your tires before snow falls

