Owner describes cat mauled, killed by loose dogs on Grand Rapids' west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, Miss P, a beloved cat who called Grand Rapids' west side home, was killed.

She was attacked by three loose dogs, huskies, that have since been seized by Kent County Animal Control.

“Whenever I got home, she’d come down the steps. She’d hear the noise of my car and she’d come and welcome me. That’s what I miss most. She isn’t there to welcome me home anymore,” owner Charlie Remelts said.

The cat was sitting in the front yard of the family home, near Myrtle Street and Emerson Avenue, when the dogs attacked. FOX 17 is told the dogs live a few blocks away.

"She was mauled. There was just huskies pulling her apart,” Remelts said.

FOX 17 is told by the Kent County Sheriff's Department this isn't the first time complaints have been made about these dogs in particular. There's another report that dates back to summer of 2023.

“She was disemboweled in our front yard," Remelts said.

It was a horrific scene, Remelts said. Neighbors witnessed it. Miss P crawled under his tire where she died.

Letters and flowers started coming in from the community, shortly after.

For Remelts, he wants people to report issues if they've had them with these dogs before. The dogs are well known in the neighborhood for often running loose.

FOX 17 spoke with the supposed owner of the dogs via Facebook Messenger. The owner claims the dogs got out because someone broke into his backyard to steal scrap metal. The owner says he loves his dogs, and wants them back. He plans to try to move up north with his animals, saying city life isn't what's best for them.

Remelts wants people who have had issues with the dogs to file formal complaints. He doesn't want them euthanized.

“I just think that the owners should never be able to own a dog again. Especially when it’s so evident that these owners cannot be taking care of dogs. They cannot be trusted with dogs,” Remelts said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the dogs remain at Kent County Animal Control.

