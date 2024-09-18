Watch Now
Huskies seized by Kent County Animal control after attack kills cat

There was another report to animal control dating back to August 2023 for the same animals.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three huskies were seized by Kent County Animal Control after an attack that left a cat dead, the sheriff's office says.

This is the second report for the same dogs, the sheriff's office says. Another report came in August of 2023.

The dogs were loose in the area of 1200 Myrtle on the west side of Grand Rapids. The cat, FOX 17 is told, was in its own yard when it was attacked and killed.

The dogs will remain boarded at KCAC while the investigation continues. The investigation must still be completed before any potential charges are forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor's office.

The attack happened Thursday evening.

