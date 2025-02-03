'Our members are hurting': how GRFD has coped with traumatic weeks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has suffered through three fatal fires in the span of two weeks. Along with other deadly incidents, it's been a tough stretch for families of the victims.

But there's another group of people who struggle with the trauma: the first responders.

"I'm proud of our firefighters and the work they've done over the past few weeks, and this is what we train for," said Grand Rapids Fire Department Lt. Xavier Greenfield.

Yes, it's their job and part of what they signed up for. Under the turnout gear and the emotional callouses built up over time however, is a person processing trauma.

And it has been a taxing two weeks.

Battalion Chief Matt Keush, said, "Our members are hurting."

Lt. Greenfield added that fatal fires are not very common but he has witnessed stretches like this before and knows its impact first hand.

"We've had a string of them recently," he said. "From fatal fires to drownings and and a couple other incidents that haven't necessarily made the news, but have certainly been tough for our firefighters."

He says the biggest thing that helps get them through these tough times is crew support.

Lt. Greenfield said, "We go out there and respond to incidents as a team, and we come back and and we process those calls as a team too."

Sometimes a cup of coffee around the firehouse table is all they need. They do however, have a critical incident stress team trained to navigate these scenarios along with a peer support team.

At the end of the day though, it will always be about still getting to go home.

He said, "Being with our families and having a little time just to process on our own too."

Putting their gear back on helps too.

"It takes time. It takes getting back out on the streets and getting after it as a firefighter; to get your legs under you," Lt. Greenfield said. "Once again, it's just part of the job, and I think that we take care of each other really well to be able to do that."

