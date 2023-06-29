Court of Appeals denies motion from Ottawa County health officer

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The legal tug-of-war over Ottawa County's health officer role continues.

Earlier this week, we reported that current health officer Adeline Hambley asked the Court of Appeals to oversee any proceedings if the board of commissioners moved to fire her.

Wednesday, the court denied that motion.

Her request came after the court tossed a preliminary injunction earlier this month that shielded Hambley from being fired while her lawsuit worked its way through court.

The majority-Republican board has been trying to replace her with Nathaniel Kelly, a man whose resume shows no public health experience.

Back on April 18, Muskegon Circuit Court Judge Jenny L. McNeill released an opinion barring Ottawa County commissioners from firing Hambleyand denying their request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Judges will now hear arguments from both sides on whether a Muskegon County judge was wrong for issuing the injunction and affirming Hambley's claim that she was appointed health officer by the previous board.

The lawsuit against Ottawa County commissioners stems from a January 3 meeting where commissioners voted to demote Hambley to interim health officer and announced their intention to replace her with Kelly.

In her lawsuit, Hambley accuses multiple commissioners, and newly hired County Administrator John Gibbs, of interfering in her ability to do her job.

Read the Kallman Legal Group's response to Hambley's motion below:

Appellants' Answer to Appelle's Motion to Amend COA Hambley Ottawa by WXMI on Scribd

